Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,511 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,027. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

