Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,546 shares of company stock worth $19,835,874. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 650,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

