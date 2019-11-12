Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

