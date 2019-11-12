Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $21.36 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after buying an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

