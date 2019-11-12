Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 24,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.36. 132,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,689. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

