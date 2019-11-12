Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Boosted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. 5,500,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

