Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.16. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 6,044,722 shares trading hands.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 36.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

