Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 1,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Manchester United PLC has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $668.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United PLC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

