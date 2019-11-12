Maj Invest Holding A S Buys Shares of 1,930,083 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,630,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 6.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,460,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,827,000 after acquiring an additional 386,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,264,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,375,000 after acquiring an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $208,861,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 1,734,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Cowen lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

