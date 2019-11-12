Maj Invest Holding A S Buys New Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.85.

In other news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $9,934,246.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,371.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.44. 592,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average is $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

