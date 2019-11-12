Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,756,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

