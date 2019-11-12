Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 477250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09.

Get Lydian International alerts:

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Lydian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.