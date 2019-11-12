Luckin Coffee (LK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. Luckin Coffee’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LK stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

