Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enbridge by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Enbridge by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 111,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 174,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enbridge from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

ENB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 353,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.