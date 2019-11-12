Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.14 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. 220,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

