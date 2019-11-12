LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. LOCIcoin has a total market cap of $38,067.00 and $8.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LOCIcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00235990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.01497806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00137854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

