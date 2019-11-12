LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Cap Tops $4,071.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $4,071.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,133.75 or 2.40918311 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000461 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00020718 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

