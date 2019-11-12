Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Down 70.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) was down 70.7% on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lipocine traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 6,550,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,660% from the average daily volume of 372,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $70.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

