Lindsay Co. (LNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

LNN opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $983.28 million, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

