Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Up 6.6%

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.46, 158,085 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 99,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,859.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

