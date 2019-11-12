Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.31

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.67. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 10,305 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,840,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

