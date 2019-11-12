Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,620,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 4.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $415,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

