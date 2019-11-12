Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 272,740 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Invesco by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 3,972,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

