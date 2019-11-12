Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $49.23 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,604,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 63,775 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,424 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,753.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 911,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Enerplus Corp has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

