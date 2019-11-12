Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,165. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. Lennar has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

