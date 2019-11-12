Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Receives GBX 136.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Learning Technologies Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LON:LTG traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 116.20 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,405,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $724.29 million and a P/E ratio of 83.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

