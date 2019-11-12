LDR Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,564 shares during the period. Preferred Apartment Communities makes up 2.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APTS. Compass Point downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Securities started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 324,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,363. The company has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.