LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Gap Down to $11.31

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.31. LATAM Airlines Group shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,201,600 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTM. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

