Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of LW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 673,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

