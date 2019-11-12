Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.
Shares of LW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 673,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
