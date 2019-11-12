L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives $235.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.25. 83,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,210. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $371,059,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $192,838,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $119,548,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $110,352,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

