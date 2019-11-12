Krios Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $61,096.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00236257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.01501264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00137463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

