Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KINS. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 5,950 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $48,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 11,950 shares of company stock worth $97,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

