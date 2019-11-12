Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.
Shares of KINS opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KINS. ValuEngine raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.