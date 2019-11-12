Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.