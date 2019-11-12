Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Critical Comparison

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

2.8% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 5.20 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.79 $7.66 million $0.68 16.82

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 6.31% 1.22% 0.25% Citizens Community Bancorp 10.64% 7.14% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.