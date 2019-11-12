Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,398,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $476,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 199,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. 1,110,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,871. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,465,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

