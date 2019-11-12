Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $141.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

KSU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 587,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 437,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

