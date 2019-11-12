Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $141.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.69.
A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.
KSU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 587,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 437,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
