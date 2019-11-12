JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.30

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.30 and last traded at $129.16, with a volume of 8603882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

