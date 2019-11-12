JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $14.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.21.
KALA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 225,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,255. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.