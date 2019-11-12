JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $14.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.21.

KALA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 225,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,255. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.13. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

