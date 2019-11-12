JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$37.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.86.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$30.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

