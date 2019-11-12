JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€12.10” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.13 ($14.11).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.