Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after buying an additional 3,080,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after buying an additional 2,862,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,056,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,612,000 after buying an additional 783,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 770,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,207 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $471,478.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,324,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,087 shares of company stock worth $7,817,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.