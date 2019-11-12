John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE BTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

