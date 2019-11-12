Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ferguson Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Ferguson has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

