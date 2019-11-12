Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $28.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.86. 1,112,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.88 and a beta of 2.01. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,800 shares of company stock worth $5,149,902 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

