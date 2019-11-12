JCSD Capital LLC Purchases 9,687 Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) accounts for approximately 4.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,168,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,776,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,889,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,057,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $179.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

