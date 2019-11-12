Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22,790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 259,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.53. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.02 and a twelve month high of $388.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.20.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

