Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 180,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

