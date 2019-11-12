Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 191,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 181,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 289,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 68,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

