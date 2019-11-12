Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,237 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 56.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lazard by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 698,677 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 36.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 333.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 131.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

LAZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $830,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.