Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 50,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,236. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

